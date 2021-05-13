Sylacauga man arrested, accused of armed robbery

A Sylacauga man was arrested Tuesday and faces armed-robbery charges. He is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
Daniel Heath Crowder, 29, was arrested by Sylacauga Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies at a residence on Cannon Avenue in Sylacauga. According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, Crowder has not had an initial court appearance as of Wednesday afternoon.
Johnson said officers responded to a call at Sally’s Beauty Supply in the Payton Park Shopping Center on U.S. 280 Tuesday. Crowder is accused of entering while armed with a handgun and robbing the male sales clerk.
Johnson said the suspect was described by the clerk as a white male.
“The armed offender had the clerk bag up the money from the cash register, and the offender left the store,” Johnson said.
The clerk was uninjured.
The clerk was able to describe the vehicle the suspect fled in, and, with help from the deputies, the vehicle was located at the house on Cannon Avenue where Crowder was arrested. According to information filed with the jail, Crowder is homeless. It was not immediately clear if he had been staying at the Cannon Avenue residence, or who did live there.
Robbery in the first degree involving the use of a firearm is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.