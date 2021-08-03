Sylacauga man accused of violating sex offender act

A Sylacauga man is in the Talladega County Jail on a $15,000 bond after being charged with violations of the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
Henry Farrell Weldon, 53, is accused of violating two different provisions of the act, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs. He was allegedly living at an address other than the one where he was registered, and the address where he was staying was in a restricted area, specifically just over 1,000 feet from Sylacauga High School.
Convicted sex offenders in Alabama are forbidden from living within 2,000 feet of a school.
Tubbs said Weldon registered at an address on Hendco Drive in Sylacauga, but does not appear to have lived there since at least late June.
On July 17, a deputy went to the registered address to verify that he still lived there and was not able to make contact, Tubbs said. A neighbor told the deputies that Weldon was living with his father-in-law on East Fifth Street in Sylacauga.
Deputies went to the father-in-law’s address on three straight nights, and finally made contact with Weldon on July 23. Weldon admitted that he had moved without making the proper notification, according to Tubbs.
Weldon previously pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree in Tallapoosa County in 1993. The victim was a 6-year-old boy. Weldon was initially charged with sodomy in the first degree, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to court documents, he was released on probation, but had his probation revoked for another SORNA violation.
He pleaded guilty to yet another SORNA violation in Randolph County in 2010.
SORNA violation is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.