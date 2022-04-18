Sylacauga man accused of sending images of children under the age of 17

A Sylacauga man could be facing up to 20 years in prison after being charged with possession of obscene material with the intent to disseminate it.
Derrick Denham, 28, was arrested Friday by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies after a search warrant had been executed at his residence. Bond in the case was set at $15,000.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Denham posted bond and was released Monday.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, deputies received a cyber tip from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Denham may have been sending explicit images of children under the age of 17 in December 2021.
The tip came in February, which led to the investigation that, in turn, led to the search warrant issued at Denham’s home last week.
Tubbs said Denham was held without bail until a hearing before Hollingsworth Monday morning.
Possession of obscene materials with intent to disseminate is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.