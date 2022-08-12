 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man accused of possessing child pornography is out on bond

Justin Taylor Love

A Sylacauga man is out on bond after being arrested for possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate earlier this month.

Justin T. Love, 19, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on Aug. 3 and was given a bond of $15,000. According to Metro Jail Records, Love posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested.