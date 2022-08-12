Sylacauga man accused of possessing child pornography is out on bond

A Sylacauga man is out on bond after being arrested for possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate earlier this month.
Justin T. Love, 19, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on Aug. 3 and was given a bond of $15,000. According to Metro Jail Records, Love posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested.
Few details of the specific allegations against Love were readily available Friday. According to court documents, he is accused of possession visual depictions of people less than 17 years in old in sexually explicit situations.
Possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.