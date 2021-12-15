Sylacauga man accused of burning down the trailer he lived in

A Sylacauga man has been charged with second-degree arson in connection with fire at a trailer he lived in.
Joseph Paul Prentice, 34, was being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $16,000 total bond, according to jail records.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, deputies responded to a structure fire call Dec. 10, along with Childersburg Police and Fire Departments. They found a mobile home fully involved, and Prentice, who was subsequently identified as the occupant of the burning mobile home.
Prentice was first arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct.
The investigation, which also involved the state fire marshal's office, determined that the fire had been set intentionally.
Although Prentis used to live in the trailer, Kilgore said he was a renter and did not own it. Firefighters at the scene were able to constrain the blaze and keep it from spreading to any adjacent properties, he added.
Prentis was still in jail on the disorderly conduct charge when he was served with a warrant for arson Monday. Bond on that charge was $15,000, set by a district court magistrate, Kilgore said. Bond on the disorderly conduct charge was set at $1,000.
Arson in the second degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Disorderly conduct is a misdemeanor.