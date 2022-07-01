Sylacauga man accused of breaking into Childersburg residence

A Sylacauga man is facing burglary charges Friday after allegedly breaking into a vacant residence in Childersburg.
Benjamin Dee-Wayne Paugh, 22, was arrested by Childersburg Police on a charge of burglary in the third degree. Bond was set at $7,500 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
According to Childersburg Police Lt. Kevin Koss, Paugh forced his way into the vacant house and was beginning to stack up items inside with the apparent intent to steal them. The owner of the house was alerted by a surveillance system, and confronted Paugh as he tried to flee. He was arrested a short time later.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.