Sylacauga man, 25, charged with theft and assault

A Sylacauga man is being held on a $50,000 bond after being charged with theft of property in the first degree and assault in the second degree stemming from an incident last month.
Christopher Adam Grantham, 25, was arrested on warrants in Lynn Haven, Fla., after being pulled over still driving the victim’s car. He was brought back to Alabama Dec. 7.
According to Sylacauga police Chief Kelley Johnson, police responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Fourth Street, near the Marble City Cemetery. When they arrived, they found the 81-year old victim, Douglas Jude of West Fourth Street, suffering from injuries that were clearly not the result of a minor traffic accident.
The victim told investigators that Grantham had come to his house after leaving Coosa Valley Medical Center’s emergency room. It was not immediately clear why he had been in the emergency room.
Jude said Grantham entered his home and assaulted him while he slept, Johnson said. Grantham then allegedly fled in Jude’s 2010 Honda Accord, as well as his phone.
“The victim had tried to drive himself to the emergency room, but because of his injuries he had the accident,” Johnson said. He was transported to the emergency room by ambulance and later transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, He remained in critical condition Monday.
Grantham was developed as a suspect in the case. Earlier this month, Police in Bay County, Fla., near Panama City, got a “hit” involving a stolen car passing by a license plate reader. Officers intercepted Grantham in the Accord and placed him under arrest, according to a press release from Lynn Haven Police.
Grantham told police in Florida that he lived in Childersburg, but according to Talladega County Metro Jail records, he actually lives on Motes Road in Sylacauga.
Grantham was charged as a fugitive from justice and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. A court in Florida eventually ordered that he be extradited back to Alabama.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Assault in the second degree is a class C felony, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.