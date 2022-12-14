 Skip to main content
Sylacauga man, 25, charged with theft and assault

A Sylacauga man is being held on a $50,000 bond after being charged with theft of property in the first degree and assault in the second degree stemming from an incident last month.

chris grantham

Christopher Adam Grantham

Christopher Adam Grantham, 25, was arrested on warrants in Lynn Haven, Fla., after being pulled over still driving the victim’s car. He was brought back to Alabama Dec. 7.