Sylacauga lands Lloyd's Restaurant in former Pete's location

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Commercial Development Authority announced through social media that Lloyd’s Restaurant will open a new location in Sylacauga.
Lloyd's will open in the building that formerly housed Pete’s Smokehouse BBQ on U.S. 280.
According to their website, Lloyd’s Restaurant in Chelsea opened 1937. The most popular dish was the 16-ounce hamburger steak with gravy and onions, and 80 years later it still is.
Following the hamburger steak in popularity is Lloyd’s fried chicken and the barbecue plate with ribs. Lloyd’s also serves fried catfish and shrimp as well as several vegetables and sides and is particularly well known for their onion rings.
Lloyd’s is also famous for their homemade desserts that include pies available by the slice or whole and banana pudding.
The Lloyd’s in Sylacauga is expected to open in May.