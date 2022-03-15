Sylacauga hosts Project Livesaver Initiative training for law enforcement officers

Earlier this month, Sylacauga Police Officers, Talladega, St. Clair, Coosa and Russell County sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement officers took part in a class given by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to become trainers in the Project Lifesaver Initiative. Sylacauga Police hosted the training.
“Project Lifesaver is the premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies, and is strategically designed for ‘at risk’ individuals who are prone to the life threatening behavior of wandering," Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson said. "The primary mission of Project Lifesaver is to provide timely response to save lives and reduce potential injury for adults and children with the propensity to wander due to a cognitive condition.”
It is an initiative funded by law enforcement and free to families participating around the world and is used to locate the missing, safely, and return them home to their loved ones.
The training consisted of topics dealing with the history of PLI, the type of hardware used on clients that participate, PLI database entry, what medically qualifies a client to participate in the program, and also the different tools that are available through ALEA, (helicopter, long range antennas, etc.) to assist agencies that are working a search in their jurisdictions.
“The training was to certify students as instructors, for them to go and instruct officers at their departments about responding to a missing person that is participating as a client in that agency’s PLI initiative,” Johnson said.
For more information, visit projectlifesaver.org.