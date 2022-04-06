Sylacauga honors five police officers, two deputies

SYLACAUGA — Five Sylacauga Police Officers and two Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies were presented with Sylacauga’s Meritorious Service Award on Tuesday evening.
According to Chief Kelley Johnson, the officers were honored for “placing themselves at risk of personal injury and display(ing) exceptional professionalism” in connection with two incidents involving armed suspects.
The honorees included Investigation Sgt. Chris Vinson, Sgt. Stephen Ledbetter and officers Chris Wykoff, Lamar Taylor and Madison Whitehead. Deputy Sgt. Matt Abrams and Deputy Brian Wheeler were also honored.
According to Police Captain Rondell Muse, the first incident involved a robbery call at the Quality Inn on Jan. 12, 2021. In that case, the victim told officers that a suspect ran out of one of the rooms, began punching him in the face and showed a gun in his other hand. The suspect demanded money from the victim, which he got.
“Ledbetter arrived on the scene and it was determined that suspect was still in the motel room,” Muse said. “Vinson was notified and responded to the scene, where he spoke with the victim. Ledbetter went to the back of the rooms to keep an eye out if the suspect left from the rear of the building."
Ledbetter spotted a food delivery truck driving up the room that the suspect was believed to be in. He and officers Taylor and Whitehead “determined they needed to attempt contact with the suspect. A female answered the door and said the suspect was still in the room, but had run into the bathroom. Officers entered the room and apprehended and identified the suspect without further incident."
As it turned out, the suspect also had warrants with the U.S. Marshall Service for federal weapons violations. The weapon shown during the robbery was recovered inside the room, but as Johnson pointed out, the officers did not know where the gun was when they entered.
The second incident Johnson cited took place April 25, 2021 at about 4:30 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue.
Muse said after receiving a call of a possible armed robbery, Ledbetter arrived at the scene and spoke with the victim, who said he knew of the suspects who had robbed him.
The victim said he walked out of a residence where he was followed by two suspects. When he confronted them about following him, they presented a gun and told him to hand over his money. Victim handed them the money and then took off running in fear for his life. Ledbetter was familiar with one of the suspects and knew of a possible location he might go. He advised other officers in the area so they could go to the possible location.
At the possible location, Wykoff, Whitehead, Abrams and Wheeler spotted a vehicle with several people inside parked on the side of the road with the engine still running.
The three people in the car matched the description the victim had given to Ledbetter, Johnson said. The three people in the car were detained while the investigation continued. The vehicle was searched as part of the investigation, and a gun that had previously been reported stolen was recovered inside it.