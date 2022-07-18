Sylacauga High wins top honors at FBLA National Leadership Conference

SYLACAUGA — Fifteen Sylacauga High School students attended the 2022 FBLA National Leadership Conference in Chicago on June 28-July 3 and brought home top honors.
Two Sylacauga High School students, Lily Frances Price and Jonas Scofield, competed in the Public Service Announcement event, an event to produce a 30-second video along with a 5-minute presentation on mental health awareness. Price and Scofield advanced to the top 15, out of more than 100 competitors.
Thirteen additional students competed: Hayden Hope, Electronic Career Portfolio; Elizabeth Atkinson, Lilly Kate Lucas, Natalie Robinson, Intro to Business Presentation; Catherine Price and Addison Roberts, Intro to Business Presentation; Alyssa Miller and Estela Padgett, Local Annual Business Report; Tucker Beane, Non-Profit Management; Bryanna Belser, Non-Profit Management; Kalina Shorter, Retail Management; Jacie Pilkington and Madison Rodgers, Social Media Strategies. It was an excellent experience for these students to finally be in person, gaining business skills and meeting new people.
“This year's FBLA NLC was my first in person nationals, and I am so thankful for the experience. I learned many great skills and made many amazing memories with friends,” Scofield said.
Added Price: “After competing virtually for the past two national competitions, we were all so excited to attend FBLA NLC in Chicago. It was truly a wonderful experience full of learning, watching different events, and exploring the city. I believe we can all say 2022 FBLA NLC exceeded all expectations.”
The 2022 National Leadership Conference was Sylacauga High School’s first in-person national conference since the 2019 conference, with the previous two years’ being canceled or moved to virtual platforms, respectively. Sylacauga High School FBLA has a long history of attending FBLA national conferences and earning much success, having more than 59 national winners or finalists since 2004.
The awards won by students are part of a comprehensive national competitive events program sponsored by FBLA-PBL that recognizes and rewards excellence in a broad range of business and career-related areas. For many students, the competitive events are the capstone activity of their academic careers. In addition to competitions, students immersed themselves in interactive workshops, visited an information-packed exhibit hall, and heard from motivational speakers on a broad range of business topics.