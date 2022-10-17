 Skip to main content
Sylacauga High School recognized by state for health science program

Henson, DeLoach

From left, students Audrey Henson and Ava Grace DeLoach work with a nurse.

 Courtesy photo

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga High School health science internship program has been recognized in the second annual Governor’s Work-Based Learning Program as a best practice for Region 2.

Deana Goodwine, Director of Workforce Development for Sylacauga City Schools, will present the program Oct. 18 at Jacksonville State University. The state winner will be announced in April.