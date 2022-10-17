Sylacauga High School recognized by state for health science program

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga High School health science internship program has been recognized in the second annual Governor’s Work-Based Learning Program as a best practice for Region 2.
Deana Goodwine, Director of Workforce Development for Sylacauga City Schools, will present the program Oct. 18 at Jacksonville State University. The state winner will be announced in April.
The Work-Based Learning program is an initiative of AlabamaWorks to train highly skilled workers for Alabama’s economic growth. Sylacauga High’s Career Tech program complements WBL by emphasizing internships to give high school students practical working knowledge in different career fields.
Nearly 20 years ago, the first career tech partnership at SHS was established with Coosa Valley Medical Center. This partnership has grown to include internships in a wide range of healthcare professions, with credentialing opportunities preparing students to continue their education at the college level or enter the workforce already certified in health care services.
Today’s career tech program at SHS reflects the groundbreaking work begun by the late Christi Cain in developing a workforce that is truly career ready upon graduation from high school.
“SHS is fortunate to have two registered nurses leading the Health Science programs, Misty Mitchell and Jennifer Kirkland,” Goodwine said. “The Health Science Internship Program is uniquely designed to create learning opportunities tailored for each student’s specific career interests and goals. The instructors combine classroom instruction with practical applications and internship experiences. The students then demonstrate their skill level by applying what they learn in the student organization HOSA and in the credentialing exams.
“When they graduate from Sylacauga High, they are ready for the next level of opportunity, which is what workforce development is all about,” Goodwine said.