Sylacauga High School FBLA hosts coin drive for March of Dimes

SYLACAUGA — Sylacauga High School Future Business Leaders of America members visited Indian Valley and Pinecrest Elementary School students in March for the March of Dimes Coin Drive.
In addition to raising awareness and educating younger students about this cause, the FBLA representatives distributed coin boxes to each class. Students were encouraged to fill their boxes with coins and contribute to the fundraiser, with an incentive of Chick-fil-A gift cards being offered to the three students who collected the greatest amount of coins.
March of Dimes coordinators Tucker Beane and Lilly Kate Lucas, along with the entire chapter, worked together to plan this fundraiser and put it into action. In visiting schools, raising awareness, and distributing, collecting, and counting coin boxes, the SHS chapter has worked diligently to ensure the success of this fundraiser. This year, the March of Dimes Coin Drive raised nearly $3000.
The coin drive has been a tradition within the SHS FBLA chapter for many years. In fact, high school students promoting the fundraiser have memories of participating in it during their elementary school days.