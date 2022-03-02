Sylacauga High School announces theater production

The Sylacauga High School Aggie Theatre Department will present their production of “Always a Bridesmaid” on March 10-13.
The show is sponsored by The Sylacauga Arts Council and will take place at the Sylacauga High School Auditorium on March 10-12 at 6:30 p.m. and March 13 at 2 p.m.
In a news release, Sylacauga schools describe the play as a comedic romp about four friends who promised to be in each other's weddings no matter what, and are still trying to keep that promise 30 years later.
The release said students have been working on this play since late November, and are excited to finally bring it to the stage.
The original show dates were set for late January but an increase in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19schools to close and students to miss rehearsal time. Ultimately the play had to be postponed until the new show dates..
The play is directed by Theatre Director Lauren Layton and will star SHS students Livvie House, Audrey Bell, Kaylee Patterson, Samoria Russell, Sarah Beth McCaleb, and Brogan Allen. This will be the Aggie Theatre’s first live production since the pandemic began, and students and faculty are excited to get back on the stage in front of an audience.
Tickets are $7 for students (at any school) and $10 for adults and can be purchased from cast/crew members or at the door. Doors to the school will open 1 hour prior to showtime and doors to the house will open 30 minutes before showtime.
The production, which targets a more mature audience, will last approximately 90 minutes and will have a 10-minute intermission.