Sylacauga helps fans celebrate life of Jim Nabors

Fans and friends of the late actor and singer Jim Nabors gather in a room of memorabilia Monday to mark his birthday anniversary.

 Tucker Webb

SYLACAUGA — The B.B. Comer Museum wrapped up its activities in memorial celebration of Jim Nabors’ birthday with a party and a balloon release.

The small crowd sang “Happy Birthday” — Monday would have been the sitcom star’s 93rd — and enjoyed cake, cupcakes and the opportunity to fill out birthday cards. 