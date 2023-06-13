Sylacauga helps fans celebrate life of Jim Nabors

SYLACAUGA — The B.B. Comer Museum wrapped up its activities in memorial celebration of Jim Nabors’ birthday with a party and a balloon release.
The small crowd sang “Happy Birthday” — Monday would have been the sitcom star’s 93rd — and enjoyed cake, cupcakes and the opportunity to fill out birthday cards.
“The reason for doing this is just so we will not forget who he was,” Comer Museum director Judy Green said. The goal was to create a special event because while he was alive, the Sylacauga native considered all of his fans to be friends. These friends and fans came from far away to enjoy the long weekend.
“I’ve known Jim for 60 years and he pushed me through my business in marketing research. He told me if it’s something you like, stick with it and do not pay attention to anyone else,” Armead Prince of Louisiana said. Prince said she thinks the celebration is great and she hopes one is organized every year. She met many new people, she said.
Said Karen Spell of Texas, “My husband is a fan which has resulted in me becoming a fan and we watch the videos all of the time at home.” Spell said she enjoyed the celebration and that she and her husband would be returning to Texas with happy hearts.
“There were a lot of people that loved Jim Nabors I didn’t know but there are,” Spell said.
The recollections were sometimes of a personal nature. One visitor recalled how Nabors had been was responsible for her parents meeting.
“Jimmy introduced my mom and dad and he was the best man in their wedding,” said Chris Pursell-Fleming, who noted Nabors was a good friend to the whole family.
On Saturday, attendees enjoyed a trivia session based on Nabors’ life and on his iconic Marine Corps character Gomer Pyle. They were also able to watch some DVDs with Nabors’ classic comic moments. The trivia consisted of ten questions on Nabors and ten on his character Gomer Pyle.
“After the first round some of the people ended up staying and researching more information just to win the game,” Green said. She described the overall experience of trivia as “hysterical.”
Four teams competed, with the winning team, announced Sunday, going by the name “Clueless in Sylacauga.”
Green said that team had really worked hard in order to win. She said after Saturday, they took home a lot of research questions and made sure to have as much knowledge as possible.
The Comer Museum staff appreciated everyone who was a part of the celebration of the life of the singing and television comedy star. It is their hope to make the event even bigger next year.