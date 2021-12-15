Sylacauga foundry helps preserve a piece of Pearl Harbor history

SYLACAUGA — A foundry in Sylacauga got to play a unique part in the preservation of a major piece of American history Tuesday morning.
Ed McGrath and Rich Faulkner of the Lauren S. Bruner USS Arizona Foundation; Jesse Lindsey, a Chickasaw shaman; and a couple of film crews accompanied several pieces of steel collected from the wreck of the USS Arizona, at the bottom of Pearl Harbor for 80 years last week, to M&N Casting in Sylacauga on Tuesday morning.
The Arizona steel was melted down and mixed with stainless steel in order to arrest the processes of rust and corrosion that come with being submerged in seawater for eight decades. The stell was then poured into ingots which will begin a journey all over eastern North America and eventually into homes all over the world.
After the newly blended steel leaves Sylacauga, probably sometime this week, it will head to a rolling mill in Canada, according to McGrath. It will then be laser cut into letter As in Lancaster, Pa., and then to a family owned business in Queens, N.Y., that has been making military medals for more than 30 years. The family will affix the As to medals of freedom based on a design from 1905. The completed medals will then be made available to the public in extremely limited quantities, for about $1,000 each, with all proceeds going to benefit an educational program McGrath and Faulkner are in the process of creating.
Faulkner added that the website www.ussarizonamedaloffreedom.org and ussarizonamedaloffreedom.com have both recently gone live, and both can be reached through a banner on the ussaz.org landing page.
“You can get information on the concept, the basics, get updates and put your name on the waiting list,” he said.
The $1,000 price tag “is a good amount, but there are limited quantities, and everything is fully tax deductible.”
A few years ago, McGrath said he befriended Lauren S. Bruner, one of the last surviving veterans of the USS Arizona. Bruner has since died and is now buried on the ship where he served nearly 80 years ago. McGrath was inspired.
“It’s important for future generations to remember the past,” he said. “Kids today are all caught up in technology, and you’ve got to be able to excite them or it will pass them by.”
So the Arizona project developed into the creation of an app to help bring this history alive to high school juniors all over the country.
“There were people serving on the Arizona from every state in the union, as well as eight from Canada and a few from Europe," he said. "There was even one from Germany. There were 54 heroes on board from Alabama that day. I want students to be able to see them, to see what they looked like, to hear them tell their stories in the first person, in their own words, like they were actually talking to them. These students are living in the same states, the same communities.
"Most of the people on the Arizona were killed in action, but hopefully some of the students using the app will make their own research, drive to the family farms where these men lived, track down the descendants of these American heroes … 10 million high school juniors per year would have access to this app, as opposed to about 2 million per year who visit the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii.”
Every single crew member will have his portrait drawn, in their summer whites, by one of the 4,000 members of the Portrait Artists of America Society, from a contemporary photo.
“Some of them, all we have are newspaper photos that you can just barely make out at this point,” he said. "Some are high school pictures, some are uniform, some are in different uniforms than what they would have been wearing that day. Sometimes, from generation to generation, a photo will be handed down, but after a while the story that goes with it gets lost. We want to keep that from happening.”
Ronny Minor and Charles Logan of M&N Castings originally made molds with the words USS Arizona on them, but when McGrath sent a test cast to the rolling mill, he was told that the letters would have to be filed off first. So the ingots that were cast Tuesday are plain.
Minor said that he begins with a wooden pattern, then coats it with plastic. A wax mold is made from this, which is then dipped into a ceramic slurry and sand several times, then heated at 1,830 degrees for 30 minutes. Once the mold is complete, the molten steel, which had previously been heated to temperatures of 3000 degrees, is poured into the mold and cooled.
The ingots that were cast Tuesday weighed about 25 pounds each. In Canada, they will be put through a hot rolling process at least five times, using progressively more pressure, until they have been flattened out to about one eight of an inch. They are then put through a cold rolling process, bringing them to just over one sixteenth of an inch, with a little left over for polishing, McGrath said.
“I’m learning a lot from these gentlemen,” he said.
Each piece of the Arizona steel was studied and verified by a professor of metallurgy at the University of Missouri, McGrath added.
Before the process began Tuesday, however, Lindsey, the Choctaw shaman, performed rituals over the pieces of metal, waving an eagle feather over them and smoking sweetgrass before performing a song on a wooden flute (“with wood from Alabama,” he said) and saying a prayer of the metal.
Translated into English, Lindsey’s prayer said, “Father God who sits on high, It’s good that we are all here. As they melt the steel of the USS Arizona, we hope that all good things coming from the USS Arizona Medal of Freedom will be good. We are remembering Henry Nolatubby, a Chickasaw warrior, and all the deceased warriors of the USS Arizona. It was good that they fought for us so we say thanks to you.”
Nolatubby was a marine assigned to the USS Arizona on Dec. 7, 1941. He was the first native American, and one of the first Americans to give his life during World War II.
“That’s who we are,” Lindsey said. “I feel blessed to be here.”