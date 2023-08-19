 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga food-tasting event expands this year

A long-standing tradition is returning to Sylacauga with a new name and an expanded list of participants. 

Taste and See the Marble City will be  Sept. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at J. Craig Smith Community Center in Sylacauga.