Sylacauga food-tasting event expands this year

A long-standing tradition is returning to Sylacauga with a new name and an expanded list of participants.
Taste and See the Marble City will be Sept. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at J. Craig Smith Community Center in Sylacauga.
The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce wanted to bring back a Taste of Sylacauga, but decided to expand the event as as Taste and See the Marble City, according to a press release.
“This food and business expo will feature food vendors from the Sylacauga area as well as local non-food businesses,” the release explains,“ according to the release.
Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union is the presenting sponsor for the Chamber's revamped expo. Blue Bell Creameries, Coosa Valley Medical Center, and Southern Finance Adjusters are also sponsors.
The Sylacauga Chamber is inviting all local restaurants, bakeries, and caterers to participate in this event at no charge. Food vendors will provide a minimum of 150 samples of food of choice. In addition to free admission, food vendors will be provided two 6-foot tables, two chairs, and a 10-by-10-foot space inside the community center. Food vendors will present prepared samples to expo attendees to expose their best dishes to Sylacauga. Awards for Best Dish, Best Dessert, Friendliest Booth, and Best Booth Theme will be presented at the conclusion of the event.
Non-food vendors are encouraged to participate to showcase products and services. Products and cash are not to be exchanged during this event. Non-food vendors qualify for the Friendliest Booth and Best Booth Theme awards.
Interested vendors must submit an application in order to participate. The application can be found on the Chamber's website, www.sylacaugachamber.com.
Tickets cost $15 per person and can be purchased on the Chamber's website, www.sylacaugachamber.com or in person at the Chamber office. Tickets will not be sold at the door, so please purchase your tickets ahead of time.