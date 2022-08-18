 Skip to main content
Sylacauga Fire Department will receive $93,000 from Homeland Security

The Sylacauga Fire Department will receive $93,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for new exhaust removal systems at the city’s fire stations.

According to the office of Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks), the grant was awarded under the fiscal year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which he described as “an essential federal program which supports first responders across Alabama and the nation.”