Sylacauga Fire Department will receive $93,000 from Homeland Security

The Sylacauga Fire Department will receive $93,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for new exhaust removal systems at the city’s fire stations.
According to the office of Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Saks), the grant was awarded under the fiscal year 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program, which he described as “an essential federal program which supports first responders across Alabama and the nation.”
“Talladega County’s first responders work tirelessly to protect the community,” Rogers said. “This grant will provide the city of Sylacauga with funding to support the health and safety of Sylacauga residents.”
Sylacauga Fire Chief Nate Osgood said the removal systems would “capture diesel exhaust from fire trucks from the time they start up until they pass the threshold leaving the station. Cancer prevention is a hot button topic right now, and anything we can do to reduce exposure of firefighters to a carcinogen is something we aim to do.”
Osgood said the Sylacauga City Council had approved the grant application in November, 2021. It comes with a five percent local match.
“We’ll need to go back to the council for final approval, but hopefully we will be getting that as soon as possible,” Osgood said.
According to the Homeland Security Department, which administers the grant, the purpose of the program is to award funding directly to fire departments, non-affiliated EMS organizations and state fire training academies.
“These awards aim to enhance first responders’ abilities to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first responder personnel, with respect to fire-related hazards,” according to the department.