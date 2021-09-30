Sylacauga Fire Chief says investigation into Sylavon school blaze will begin Friday

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Fire Department will begin its investigation Friday morning to determine what caused the Tuesday night fire that destroyed the former Sylavon Elementary School and Sylacauga City Schools Board of Education Office building at West Fourth Street.
Sylacauga Fire Department Chief Nate Osgood said an engineer contracted by the city and State Fire Marshal’s Office representative have identified which areas of the building are structurally sound enough to enter.
“It will be next week at the earliest before we have any idea what caused the fire,” he said, adding that the building was a “total loss.”
The fire department responded to the call at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, and when they arrived, the building was already in flames.
The history of the building dates back to the 1940s when it served the children of Sylacauga as Sylavon Elementary School, and later as Central Office of Sylacauga City Schools, which had formerly been housed in a small building on the campus of Sylacauga High School.
Sylavon was vacated in 2016 when the school board purchased the downtown property formerly occupied by the First National Bank. Two years later, both the Sylavon property and Mountainview School property were transferred to the City of Sylacauga.
“Seeing the pictures from the Sylavon fire is a sad experience for the many students, teachers, and employees who spent time in that building,” said Sylacauga superintendent Dr. Michele Eller.
“To students, a school is their home away from home because they spend so much time there. The same is true for employees. Many fond memories and friendships were made in that building. It is always sad to see damage and destruction happen to a place where so many memories and wonderful experiences occurred.
“We are thankful that there were no injuries caused by the fire and commend the firefighters and first responders for their quick action in protecting the surrounding residences. A piece of Sylacauga history may have been lost to fire, but the memories of a place where Sylacauga’s children were cared for and educated for many years will always remain.”
