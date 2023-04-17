Sylacauga education gathering honors Jane Vaughn

SYLACAUGA — Dozens gathered at the Sylacauga Board of Education office Thursday to witness the unveiling of Sylacauga City Schools Foundation’s 64th chair.
The foundation unveiled the Vaughn family chair to honor Jane Vaughn’s years of dedication to the Sylacauga school board. According to a recent news release, she is the longest continually serving active member of the board.
Jane Vaughn has been a board member of Sylacauga City Schools Foundation for nearly 30 years. For two of those years, she served as the foundation’s president. Aside from her continuous efforts with the board, she has served as Sylacauga City judge for the last 45 years, according to the release.
Many positive comments about Jane Vaughn and her family were made throughout the evening.
Former State Superintendent Dr. Joe Morton noted that Jane "revolutionized” the foundation board meetings when she was the president by making sure there was a connection to the schools. Vaughn did this by making sure the meetings were brought to the schools so that the teachers and the board could build a relationship.
One of the family’s sons, Alex Vaughn, spoke on the effect of the faith his parents exhibited. He said that his parents were Christians and their legacy of faith is what he wants people to remember about them.
“They do great work for Sylacauga City Schools, but their true legacy is in their faith and how they have demonstrated that in their lives and to everyone here,” he said.
The executive director of the foundation, Carol Sprayberry, spoke on how she felt the Vaughn family is one of “the greatest families in Sylacauga.”
Addressing his wife, Barry Vaughn called her “an amazing woman,” telling the audience that she was his cheerleader, supporter, driver, nurse and overall caregiver during his fight with COVID and cancer.
Each plaque that is on the foundation wall represents a contribution of $25,000.