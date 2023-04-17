 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga education gathering honors Jane Vaughn

SYLACAUGA — Dozens gathered at the Sylacauga Board of Education office Thursday to witness the unveiling of Sylacauga City Schools Foundation’s 64th chair.

The foundation unveiled the Vaughn family chair to honor Jane Vaughn’s years of dedication to the Sylacauga school board. According to a recent news release, she is the longest continually serving active member of the board.