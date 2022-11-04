Sylacauga Education Foundation awards chair to another donor

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Education Foundation presented their 62nd chair Thursday afternoon at Sylacauga High School honoring Sylacauga Toyota.
A chair is given to donors who give $25,000 or more to the SCS Foundation. To date Sylacauga Toyota has donated more than $33,000 to SCS Foundation. The Toyota dealership donates $30 for every new car sold.
Each year the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation awards thousands of dollars in classroom grants to support learning. Since its inception in 1988, the Foundation has given $1.2 million in classroom grants to Indian Valley, Pinecrest, Nichols-Lawson and Sylacauga High School.
The mission of the SCS Foundation is to enrich the quality of education of students by providing financial support to classroom teachers and programs.