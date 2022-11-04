 Skip to main content
Sylacauga Education Foundation awards chair to another donor

Toyota of Sylacauga General Manager Chris Cain unveils the chair the dealership received from the Sylacauga Education Foundation Thursday. The Foundation presents chairs to donors who give $25,000 or more.

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Education Foundation presented their 62nd chair Thursday afternoon at Sylacauga High School honoring Sylacauga Toyota.

A chair is given to donors who give $25,000 or more to the SCS Foundation. To date Sylacauga Toyota has donated more than $33,000 to SCS Foundation. The Toyota dealership donates $30 for every new car sold.