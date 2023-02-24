 Skip to main content
Sylacauga digs around, finds money for additional police support

The Sylacauga City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to take up a handful of measures to help address chronic personnel shortages in the police department.

During a previous meeting, Chief Kelley Johnson had presented a series of proposals to help both recruit new officers and retain seasoned officers. The council was receptive to these ideas, but said at the time that they lacked funding to implement all of the proposals. The package would cost about $400,000, Johnson said. Nonetheless, there was a strong commitment that the city would find a way to try and address the problem.