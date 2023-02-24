Sylacauga digs around, finds money for additional police support

The Sylacauga City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to take up a handful of measures to help address chronic personnel shortages in the police department.
During a previous meeting, Chief Kelley Johnson had presented a series of proposals to help both recruit new officers and retain seasoned officers. The council was receptive to these ideas, but said at the time that they lacked funding to implement all of the proposals. The package would cost about $400,000, Johnson said. Nonetheless, there was a strong commitment that the city would find a way to try and address the problem.
Council President Ashton Fowler said Thursday that he had worked closely with the finance department and had found some leftover funding to help kick-start the program. Apparently, the city had gotten money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the wake of Hurricane Ivan, which struck in 2004.
About $130,000 of that money had never been spent and was still on the city’s books.
The new program would go into effect in late March, halfway through the fiscal year, meaning the $400,000 figure could be cut roughly in half.
The remaining funds would involve moving some money back and forth. Fowler said the city had previously approved using some of the roughly $315,000 that had been budgeted for nine vacant positions in the police department. These funds had been moved to help bolster employee retirement benefits. As much funding as might be needed would be moved back into the police budget for its original purpose, covering the pay for currently vacant positions.
The council also voted to repeal a previously amended pay scale for police officers that had passed in 2021, and doubled the night shift differential.
Councilman Lee Perryman said the package approved Thursday “increases compensation for patrol officers, while protecting other key positions with small raises.”
After the meeting, Johnson said the council’s “decision tonight will allow us to keep some of the experienced officers who were thinking about leaving and will also let us start recruiting quality, certified officers from other places.”
Also Thursday, the council:
— Discussed renovations of the city’s two fire stations, which has been ongoing for the past couple of fiscal years. No specific action was taken.
— Heard Mayor Jim Heigl thank Norfolk Southern Railroad for repairing the east-west crossings in the city, and said that he expected a similar project on the north-south crossings would be announced soon.
— Rezoned property on Coaling Road.
— Entered into a redevelopment agreement with the Wharf Restraunt for a site on US 280.
— Approved the surplus of two police vehicles.
— Approved a contract with G&H Ventures to clean out ditches along Central Avenue for $8,700.
— Approved the purchase of a transportation van for $92,489, with a 20 percent local match.
— Gave their blessing to a tax abatement for an expansion at Omya, which is in the city’s police jurisdiction. Actual approval of the abatement will be taken up by the Talladega County Commission Monday evening.
— Approved a retail liquor/package store license for a store on Old Birmingham Highway.
— Approved two promotions and pay increases in the fire department.
— Approved travel and training expenses for several employees in the police and fire departments.
— Heard an announcement from a group called the Sylacauga Peacemakers, who invited the council and everyone present to join them for prayer at the flagpole every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.