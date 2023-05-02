 Skip to main content
Sylacauga day camp registration begins

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its summer day camp located at 2 W 8th Street. This camp will be for children ranging from ages 5 through 12.

Camp will be held from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning June 5 and will end on July 28. Tuition for the program will be $20 a day or $90 a week for all participants.