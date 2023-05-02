Sylacauga day camp registration begins

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its summer day camp located at 2 W 8th Street. This camp will be for children ranging from ages 5 through 12.
Camp will be held from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning June 5 and will end on July 28. Tuition for the program will be $20 a day or $90 a week for all participants.
“We want to provide a safe place for children in the community to have fun in the summer,” special events coordinator Lauren Layton said.
According to the online registration link, this camp will allow participants to engage in fun and creative activities at the recreation center, stimulate their minds with the Sylacauga Library’s Summer Reading Program and take some fun field trips.
“We are going to have an exceptional summer with a lot of activities planned and it will be well worth the money,” Layton said.
There will be an incentive for those who are registered by May 3, including a free T-shirt from Sylacauga Parks and Recreation. The registration fee is $40 and can be completed online at sylacauga.recdesk.com and if you have any questions, call the recreation center at (256) 249-8561.