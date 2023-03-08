Sylacauga CSB hearing on fireman’s claim postponed

The Sylacauga Civil Service Board hearing for a retired firefighter that had been set for last Friday morning has been postponed for at least two weeks.
The case has already been pending for more than two years.
The case boils down to firefighter Tim Epperson’s claim that the city did not pay him all of the insurance he was owed after he retired from the fire department. Among the arguments pursued by the city is that he did not have 25 years of continuous service and that, in any case, the Civil Service Board lacked jurisdiction to hear any of his complaints in the first place.
The latter argument landed the case in Talladega County Circuit Court, with Judge Chad Woodruff ruling late last year that the case did fall within the board’s jurisdiction.