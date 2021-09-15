Sylacauga council works on deciding 2022 budget

SYLACAUGA — Members of the Sylacauga City Council held a workshop Wednesday night and began the arduous and lengthy process of deciding what to include in the 2022 budget to benefit each department and its employees while cutting costs of operations.
Court clerk Amber Johns, Human Resources specialist Jane McGee, and Payroll specialist Sandy Sorensen presented a list of needs and must-haves to keep their respective departments operating with qualified employees in the upcoming fiscal year.
Everyone was in agreement that some type of pay adjustment or sign-on bonus was necessary to attract qualified applicants to current job openings and to keep current employees from leaving to work for better paying companies.
Johns said she has trouble keeping good workers for any length of time.
“They can go next door and earn $3 more an hour with less responsibility,” she said.
The council discussed including funding for professional preparation of a pay plan for city employees and decided to research the cost.
Discussions also included the need for printers, more consistent and efficient methods for keeping up with city employee’s work hours, the cost of cable service offered by cable providers, and the need for a small budget increase for gas and transportation costs.
Discussions of cost-saving measures included going paperless and virtual certification for employees instead of out-of-state trips to get certified to perform required duties for their jobs.
Six more departments will present to the council at a later date.