Sylacauga Council votes to start process to replace bridge

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council voted to declare an emergency Thursday night and begin the process of replacing a bridge leading into the Lake Howard area. The bridge also provides access to the Sylacauga Utilities Board Water Plant.
There is another bridge that also provides access to the same area which does not need to be replaced.
According to Council President Lee Perryman, the bridge to be replaced was built in the 1980s, and the wooden supports under it have begun to deteriorate. Street Superintendent Reed Calfee and a consulting engineer with EEFS have deemed it “unsafe for all public transportation,” according to the emergency resolution.
The resolution approved Thursday night does not lay out a project to replace the bridge, but by declaring it an emergency, the city authorizes the engineer to meet with a contractor or contractors without going through a formal bidding process, which can be time consuming.
The emergency declaration will allow the city’s engineers to begin geo-technical work on the project as well as surveying and utilities location, including pipes running along the bottom of the bridge. There was no overall cost estimate on the project as of Thursday.
During the same meeting, the council also approved a special paid-time-off policy for employees who had tested positive for COVID-19. Perryman said the recommendation from the city’s human resources specialist had been for 14 days, but he had recommended a change to 10 instead. Councilman Nate Brewer had raised the possibility of changing it to five days, but the council eventually voted to approve the 10 day leave. Mayor Jim Hiegl said that there was no history of COVID-19 leave policy being abused, and Perryman pointed out that the positive result would have to come from a test administered by a medical professional.
Also Thursday:
—Held two public hearings to rezone properties on Crestline Avenue and Ray’s Loop. No one was present for or against either proposal.
—Approved a change to the transportation services agreement with East Alabama Regional Planning to reflect the loss of one funding source.
—Approved a bid to replace fencing at the Donald Comer Complex. The low bid came in under budget.
—Tabled discussion of the fiscal year 2020 audit by Machen McChesney.
—Tabled discussion of a newly developed bullying policy.
—Approved a request from Fire Chief Nate Osgood to contract with Vicker’s Consulting for $1,200 to apply for a Department of Homeland Security grant.
—Approved liquor and tobacco licenses for Bourbon on Broadway Aperitifs.
—Approved new electrical services in the rear parking lot behind 207 North Broadway Avenue.
—Approved travel and training expenses for employees in the police and fire departments.
—Authorized the seeking of demolition bids for properties previously declared public nuisances using phase two community development block grant funding.