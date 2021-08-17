Sylacauga Council talks downtown construction projects

SYLACAUGA — During the work session preceding the Sylacauga City Council meeting, council members and the public heard updates from Harry Ward, construction manager, Engineering Design Technology, on the ongoing construction projects downtown.
These four simultaneous projects partially funded from Alabama Department of Transportation TAP Grants to make downtown areas ADA compliant as well as alleviating lighting issues.
Ward believed that most all the project sites will be completed as soon as Nov. 15, with some work to be completed at one site a few weeks later.
“We are really on schedule as far as the completion of the project.” Ward said.
Rain and availability of ALDOT certified concrete have been slowing progress, but Ward stressed that the bulk of the projects would be completed before the holiday season.
Local businesses located downtown have voiced concerns with the construction affecting foot traffic to and from their stores during some of the busiest shopping weeks of the year. Ward said that the sites located between Second and Third Streets should be completed and functional within the next two to three weeks.
In other business, the council:
—Approved 020-Restaurant Retail Liquor Application from Harvey Keith Chandler, owner of Harveys on Noble, Inc., DBA Harveys on Noble, located at 280 North Anniston Avenue in Sylacauga. Request changes ABC license from Club Liquor-Class II to Restaurant Retail Liquor.
—Approved purchase of a dehumidifier for Fire Station #1 offices from Culver Heating and Air Conditioning for $4,750.00.
—Authorized repairs to Trane Chiller #1 at a cost of $5,287.00.
—Approved MOU for School Resource Officers with Sylacauga City Schools for the current school year.
—Approved travel/training expenses for two employees to attend Leadership Sylacauga. Registration fee is $750 an employee.
—Approved request of Fire Chief Nate Osgood to authorize substitution of A J Tubbs as the replacement of Logan Blake to attend the Fire Life Training Alabama HOT (Hands On Training) Authorized payment of Balance of Accounts Payable for July in the amount of $603,186.75.
—Authorized July payroll in the amount of $402,138.49.