Sylacauga Council still working to approve a budget

SYLACAUGA — A month into the new fiscal year, the Sylacauga City Council has still not approved a budget.

The council held two sometimes contentious budget work sessions bookending their regular meeting Tuesday evening, and although they seem to be getting close, there will be at least one more work session before the final document is ready for approval.