Sylacauga Council still working to approve a budget

SYLACAUGA — A month into the new fiscal year, the Sylacauga City Council has still not approved a budget.
The council held two sometimes contentious budget work sessions bookending their regular meeting Tuesday evening, and although they seem to be getting close, there will be at least one more work session before the final document is ready for approval.
The next budget work session has been set for Monday at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.
The meeting that took place between the work session Tuesday night was largely uneventful with the exception of a contested vote on the annual rotation of the council presidency. Lee Perryman has served as council president since he was first elected in 2016.
Tuesday, however, Councilman Nate Brewer nominated Councilman Ashton Folwer to serve as council president for the next 12 months. Perryman was elected council president pro tempore.
The vote to appoint Fowler was 3-2, with Brewer, Councilwoman Laura Heath and Fowler himself voting yes and Perryman and Councilwoman Tiffany Nix voting no.
The vote to elect Perryman pro tempore was unanimous.
The budget hearings
The discussion during the two budget hearings Tuesday touched on several different areas, and although two of the controversies were eventually resolved, the council still has other issues to tackle before the final document comes up for approval.
The issues that were eventually resolved Tuesday involve additional funding for the Parks and Recreation Board and the funding of two lieutenant positions in the fire department. Issues of continuing to fund a public transportation partnership with SAFE and what to do with a pay scale overhaul commissioned by the council from Auburn University were left unresolved, and sparked some contentious debate.
At this point in the process, Perryman said, the council had about $63,000 left to work with and about $1 million worth of funding requests that had not been taken up yet. The parks and recreation department had asked the council for a $15,000 increase, to cover the increased cost of sporting equipment from softballs to football helmets. The prices of many of these items have tripled or quadrupled over the last couple of years, and the board was reluctant to pass the increased costs on to the parents of children who might not be able to play.
The council eventually agreed to give the board $7,500 up front, on the condition that it be earmarked for equipment purchases. The board will also get a 10 percent increase for fuel costs, totalling around $2,200, and in utilities worth $9.400. The council had made similar concessions to other groups earlier in the process.
This leaves the council $44,212 unappropriated. An additional $7,000 or so will go toward the two lieutenant positions, which likely will be filled by current employees and will be less expensive. The council has approved a job description for assistant fire chief as well, but will likely leave the position unfunded and unfilled in the next budget.
The council also decided not to act on requested additional funding for the Sylacauga City School System, at least for the time being. Perryman said the system still had more than sufficient reserves, although he added that the issue might have to be revisited when the system has a full-time chief financial officer again. There was also some discussion of using American Rescue Fund money for a capital purchase for the hospital, although there was no official action on this, either.
The issue with the SAFE program came to the fore when a federal grant program that had funded it expired. Perryman said the council had initially partnered with SAFE to provide a public transportation program for Sylacauga residents, but the grant funded portion of the program benefitted residents and businesses outside of the city disproportionately.
Peeryman, Nix and Fowler all seemed to be in favor of either renegotiating the contract with SAFE or bringing the program back into the city entirely.
Heath said the program benefited the city’s economy by taking people to stores and pharmacies that they might not otherwise be able to get to.
“We’re handicapping people who are already handicapped,” Brewer said. “I would hate to see us lose this. All of our districts have handicapped people in them that rely on these buses. I hope they can keep them running.”
Nix responded that, using this logic, the city should also begin building homeless shelters, an idea that drew no support whatsoever.
“It’s the same thing,” Nix said. “You’re making it personal.”
“These are the people we are here to serve,” Heath said, adding that the program also delivered meals to people who could not go out to get them themselves.
Brewer called for funding the program at levels agreed to previously and “if we have any extra money, finding a way to get it to them. Period. Paragraph.”
The argument over the pay scales was even more fractious. The city spent $15,000 on the study, which was completed earlier this year.
“For 25 of the 51 positions in here, the salaries actually drop,” Perryman said. “Seven of those 25 positions are vacant, and we’ve been having trouble filling them without lowering the starting salaries. I view this more as guidance on what we should be paying. As a plan, it’s dead on arrival, but it is good advice. It validates that the city is competitive and is treating people fairly.”
Human Resources Director Jayne McGhee said she was offended that the council would denigrate the work she had done and said implications about the document and what information had been provided to the council was fictitious.
“I hate that we have to have this disagreement,” she said. “We were asked to handle the study, and we’ve gotten nothing but ridicule for it. … Your minds are made up. I just hate to punish the employees.”
Mayor Jim Heigl’s assistant, Kassey Epperson, provided the council members with correct statistics from the study, which some of them said they were not familiar with.
At Nix’s suggestion, the pay scales will be discussed with each of the city’s department head individually during Monday’s meeting to discuss the cost and impact of the scales.