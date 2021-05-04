Sylacauga Council says "yea" to new Board of Education member

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga Council appointed retired teacher Greg Bailey to the Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Four voted "yea" and one abstained, as Bailey was named to the board, replacing current board member Janean Crawford. Crawford has sought reappointment, but the council chose to elect Bailey instead.
Crawford’s five-year term ends in June.
Bailey will serve a five-year term starting in June and ending in June 2026.
The two were the only candidates for the board. They were interviewed by the council in April.
Bailey was a teacher for 35 years in the Sylacauga system at East Highland Middle School and later at Nichols Lawson Middle School. He continues to volunteer at Nichols Lawson. He is the only educator on the board.
In his interview, Bailey said he will bring 35 years of experience in education to the board.
“I believe I have something to contribute from a teacher’s point of view. There is no one on the board who has been a teacher. Bringing change to schools doesn’t always mean spending more money. There are things you can accomplish without money,’’ he said.
Bailey feels a board member must make decisions based on what is not best "for my child" but what is best for all children attending the school system.
Councilwoman Tiffany Nix nominated Bailey. Nix, along with Council President Lee Perryman, and Council members Laura Heath, and Ashton Fowler cast "yea" votes for Bailey. Councilman Nate Brewer abstained since he is an employee of the school system.
In other business, the council:
—Approved a resolution authorizing the city to enter into a contract with NextSite, LLC to provide commercial development recruitment for the city, at a fee of $35,000 payable over three years, plus additional success fees based on developments and recruited and completed;
—Awarded bid for widening and resurfacing James Payton Blvd. from U.S. Highway 280 to County Road 511 to Dunn Construction Company at the low bid of $399,526;
—Authorized a contract with Engineering Environmental & Forestry Services Company (EEFS) for construction engineering and inspection services, including materials for the widening and resurfacing of James Payton Blvd. at a fee of $56,098.40;
—Authorized B.B. Comer Memorial Library to proceed with the awarding of the bid for the American Disabilities Act restroom renovations project to Hutto Construction and Contracting Company at the low bid price of $88,682. Authorization needed for city-owned building with no city funding requested;
—Accepted a proposal for $5,995 from Summit Waterproofing to provide services to caulk and seal the chimney on the roof of city hall;
—Accepted a request from Street Department Superintendent Reed Calfee to seek bids for storm debris grinding and removal of services of materials collected from within the city following Hurricane Zeta. City applied for FEMA funding to assist with cleanup and damages caused by the hurricane;
—Authorized Police Chief Kelley Johnson to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Talladega County Commission authorizing the Sylacauga Police Department to assist the Talladega County Sheriff’s Department with K9 and officer handling services;
—Authorized adoption agreements with 1st Foundation for the adoption of two police department K9’s, Drago (a four-year-old male German Shepard) and Dickey (four-year-old Labrador Retriever), no fees required for adoption;
—Approved travel and training expenses for councilman Nate Brewer to attend the Alabama League of Municipalities Municipal Official regional training in Alabaster with estimated expenses of $196;
—Approved payments of $654,330.04 for accounts payable for April.
—Mayor Jim Heigl in his report to the council proclaimed May 3-7 as Small Business Week and National Nurses Week May 6-12.
Before the council meeting, a work session was held. In that meeting, the Sylacauga Alliance for Family Enhancement presented an update on its Sylacauga Grows community garden, which has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama.
Also, Reginald McKenzie sought help from the council on a piece of property the city owns in the Walco community. McKenzie said his family had been keeping the property up-to-date for years improving it and paying taxes. There has been confusion over the property, its ownership and other questions on it.
The council advised McKenzie its attorney Win Livingston would work with him on the property. Perryman said hopefully by the next council meeting May 18, the city will have an answer for him.