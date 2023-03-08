Sylacauga council ponders tax to pay for major projects

Although it was not put to a vote Tuesday night, it appears Sylacauga could be poised to raise its local sales tax later this month.
Currently, the city collects three percent sales tax on purchases within the city limits. Council President Ashton Fowler suggested an increase of 1.5 percent, bringing the total to 4.5 percent, which he said is still lower than that found in surrounding cities.
“We approve budgets that leave us with a surplus every year, but by the time we get through debt service on all our capital projects, paving bonds and all that, we don’t have anything left. We haven’t had anything left in a long time, and we’ve got a master recreation plan coming up, we need a new fire truck and we’ve still got $3 million to $4 million in paving we need to do.
“Going to 4.5 percent will still keep us the lowest in the area, and it will still bring in business to places like Home Depot, where contractors will come to buy supplies at a lower tax rate. We’ll stay a step ahead. Sylacauga may have 12,000 or 13,000 citizens, but we’ve got 125,000 people is the surrounding area, and they pay for most of our big projects.”
The tax increase would net the city an estimated extra $4.1 million, not counting revenue from new businesses coming to the area, and would allow the city to fund most of its major projects and still have an actual surplus at the end of the fiscal year, Fowler said.
There was no ordinance before the council, and no consideration or formal vote. Fowler said if the council were to approve the new tax, it would then have to go to the state for 60 days before final implementation.
The vote to approve it will not be unanimous, however. Councilman Nate Brewer said he has voiced opposition to tax increases before, and was opposed to this one as well.
“You all know what I think,” he said. “We all need to go home and pray about this. You know my position.”
Fowler said the new tax would have the greatest effect on households that spend more than $10,000 per year.
“If you spend over $10,000, you’ll pay an extra $300 to 500 per year,” he said.
Councilwoman Laura Heath asked where the money would go if the increase were approved.
Fowler said that several ideas had been discussed, including earmarking a percentage for infrastructure projects, first responders, capital improvements, drainage improvements or any other project the council deems necessary.
The council also discussed filling two long-term vacancies based on recommendations from Mayor Jim Heigl and the Civil Service Board. There was only one candidate for each of the two positions.
Starting after the next council meeting later this month, Mike Whetson wlll become the permanent Planning and Code Department director, a position he has held on an interim basis for years.
Alex Lambert, who is currently the records clerk of the Sylacauga Police Department, will become city clerk.
The council was divided on whether or not it needed to interview the two new permanent department heads themselves, and did take a vote on the matter. Fowler, Brewer and Heath all voted that further interviews were not necessary, especially because no other candidates are seeking the job. Councilman Lee Perryman and Councilwoman Tiffany Nix voted to conduct interviews anyway.
One of the reasons the council did not take final action Tuesday was that a rules change that would allow both men to be paid based on education, training and experience, which has not been finalized.
Also Tuesday, the council:
— Approved a $594,000 drainage project, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan funding.
— Heard Brewer refute persistent rumors that the city animal shelter would be going to a “seven day kill” schedule in the near future. “That is not happening,” he said.
— Formally declared the Verlie Collins Center surplus and transferred it to the Sylacauga Housing Authority.
— Refunded a $50 overpayment for a business license last year.
— Approved payment to a retired police officer who overpaid his dental premiums by a total of $1,764 between 2016 and 2023.
— Surplussed a 2010 Ford Starcraft van used in SAFE’s transportation program.
— Approved travel and training expenses for employees in the fire department and municipal court office.
— Discussed various capital improvement projects, the one area of the budget that has not been finalized, including a payment of $315,000 to Coosa Valley Medical Center for a new telemetry system. The old system, Perryman said, is 17 years old and cannot be repaired because parts are no longer available.