 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga council ponders tax to pay for major projects

Although it was not put to a vote Tuesday night, it appears Sylacauga could be poised to raise its local sales tax later this month.

Currently, the city collects three percent sales tax on purchases within the city limits. Council President Ashton Fowler suggested an increase of 1.5 percent, bringing the total to 4.5 percent, which he said is still lower than that found in surrounding cities.