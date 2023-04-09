 Skip to main content
Sylacauga council interviews two for City Hall positions

The Sylacauga City Council held a brief called meeting Tuesday to interview two city employees, one of whom will become the city’s planning and code department director and the other its city clerk. 

Interim director Mike Whetstone is the only candidate for the former position, and Alexandra Lambert, currently the records clerk in the police department, is the sole candidate for the latter.