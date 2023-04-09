Sylacauga council interviews two for City Hall positions

The Sylacauga City Council held a brief called meeting Tuesday to interview two city employees, one of whom will become the city’s planning and code department director and the other its city clerk.
Interim director Mike Whetstone is the only candidate for the former position, and Alexandra Lambert, currently the records clerk in the police department, is the sole candidate for the latter.
The hiring process is up to the mayor and the city’s Civil Service Board, and the council had previously voted 3-2 not to conduct further interviews, but nonetheless all five were present for the called meeting Tuesday.
After asking a short slate of standard questions, council members did not take any action during the called meeting. When they meet next week, however, they will be expected to vote on a series of amendments to the city’s pay scales that allow incentives for employees with high levels of experience and advanced certification and degrees.
Whetstone, for instance, has been interim director for more than six years, a position that he will soon be moved into permanently.
Lambert holds five degrees, including two master’s degrees. The more recent of the two is a master of business administration, magna cum laude, from Touro University International.
Kim Morris, who has been serving as interim clerk for more than two years, is planning to retire after Lambert is formally appointed.