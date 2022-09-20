Sylacauga Council hosts first of budget sessions

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council held the first of a series of budget work sessions following their regular meeting Tuesday evening. Council President Lee Perryman emphasized several times that the numbers discussed by the council were not final, and that the council was not taking any action on the proposed budgets.
“This is discussion, review and preparation only,” he said. “These numbers are not real.”
Councilwoman Laura Heath was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
The council will hold another called work session Thursday at 5 p.m. to discuss appropriations to outside entities.
Other meeting work sessions or meetings will be necessary to discuss appropriations to other city departments, and there will also have to be at least one other work session to discuss a new set of pay scales developed by Auburn University.
Perryman said Tuesday that he was expecting the new pay scales to cost about $108,000 a year, but in fact implementation of all of Auburn’s recommendations would cost the city over $270,000 a year just in salaries, and nearly $356,000 including fringe benefits other than insurance. A time for that work session was not set Tuesday.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
Tuesday’s discussion focused on the city Maintenance Shop and the Road Department, which also includes Animal Control.
The proposed budget for the Maintenance Department is essentially level funded from last year, with a handful of projects being added to the budget as they occurred. A line item for new tools can be taken care of before the end of the current fiscal year Sept. 30, and will thus likely be moved out of the proposed budget and into the existing one.
The other major change will be the addition of a Tech Works subscription for $2,700 a year. This subscription will allow workers at three different computer stations to access diagnostic data on a wide range of vehicles.
The budget for the Road Department shows an increase of about $1 million this year, but the bulk of this is in the flood mitigation project the city recently undertook. This money will be reimbursed through the Federal COVID Relief programs.
The proposed budget also shows the animal shelter as being fully staffed, although there are currently at least three vacancies three, including the offices of director and assistant director. Job descriptions for the positions were approved by the council last year, but confusion over whether or not the pay scales had ever been approved meant they had not ever been posted.
The council members present Tuesday all agreed that these positions needed to be posted and filled as soon as possible.
The animal control budget also includes about $2,600 for a two phase training and certification program.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Heard a presentation from Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens regarding an appropriation request for the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, which Sylacauga has participated in since the task force was created 20 years ago. Giddens asked for level funding at $82,000. The council will take up that request when it discusses other outside appropriations Tuesday.
—Discussed, but took no action on, some changes to the business license fee schedule.
—Rescinded the order condemning a house that turned out to have someone living in it.
—Welcomed students and faculty from the Sylacauga City School System, which is celebrating its 150th year this year. Mayor Jim Heigl read a proclamation and then presented it to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller.
—Approved a grant application for the Airport Authority for a taxiway rehabilitation project.
—Approved travel and training expenses for employees in several departments.
—Heard a presentation from Sylacauga Police and Talladega County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Mark Ledbetter for National Thank A Police Officer Day, which was actually observed late last week. Law enforcement officers, including three of his sons, never know what they will be facing and have no real routine. They see more critical incidents in one day than most people will see in their entire lives, he said.