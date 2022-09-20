 Skip to main content
Sylacauga Council hosts first of budget sessions

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council held the first of a series of budget work sessions following their regular meeting Tuesday evening. Council President Lee Perryman emphasized several times that the numbers discussed by the council were not final, and that the council was not taking any action on the proposed budgets.

“This is discussion, review and preparation only,” he said. “These numbers are not real.”