Sylacauga Council hears updates on projects in the city

SYLACAUGA — On Tuesday, the Sylacauga City Council members heard updates from Brandy Robertson on several projects underway in the city.
The ongoing upgrades to downtown sidewalks, parking lots, and other accommodations are still on schedule, though delayed by weather and electrical contractor availability. Robertson expressed pleasant results from the work on sidewalks and curbs that has already been completed along Broadway Avenue. The project is expected to be completed within the next six months.
The city splash pad was another topic of discussion before the council. A “phase 2” plan for demolition of the current city pool and construction of a multi-use Splash Pad were presented to the council and is expected to receive bids within the next 30-60 days. Demolition of the former Food World building as well as much discussed derelict properties was also announced for bid in the coming weeks.
A public discussion of the proposed city pool will be held during the council’s next meeting Aug. 17.
In other business, Mayor Jim Heigl presented a certificate to the Sylacauga Parks and Recreation gymnastics team, congratulating them on a trip to the national competition in Savannah, Ga., and their medals in competition.
The council took action on other items:
—Approved changes to the COS Zoning Ordinance, adding an article on sign regulations.
—Approved a contract with the Sylacauga City Schools and Sylacauga Police Department for the use of SPD K-9 units for substance awareness and detection services.
—Approved action necessary to request bids on demolition and construction of city splash pad.
—Approved off premises beer and wine sales for Family Dollar Store 20405.
—Approved refund of business license fees to SPR-Inc. Ameri-Tek.
—Authorized the Sylacauga Historical Commission to apply for a grant of up to $50,000 through Alabama Historical Commission’s 2022 Historic Sites Grant Program in the Sylacauga Cemetery.
—Authorized training expenses for HR Specialist Jayne McGee, SPD officer Lamar Taylor, Court Clerk Amber Johns, and Magistrate Portia Ford.
—Authorized payment of $439,670.04 for July accounts payable.