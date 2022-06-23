Sylacauga council hears residents concerns after 100 year flood earlier this month

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council fielded community concerns over flooding issues during its regular meeting on Thursday.
Several residents addressed the council on their concerns about flooding issues during the meeting.
The first was a woman speaking on behalf of her parents, whose home near Taylor Estates flooded in March and again earlier this month. She said her parents don’t live in a floodplain and therefore did not have flood insurance and had to spend thousands to repair the damage to their homes. Yet the woman said just 11 weeks later, on June 8, the waters returned.
“My mom watched as flood waters began to invade her home again,” she said. “No space was left untouched.”
She said the water got knee-high, and the family lost several valuables and even family photos.
Woodworker Tyrone Pelfrey said he had also lost thousands of dollars in tools and equipment when his workshop flooded on June 8. He also said he didn’t live in a floodplain and said the flooding also affected his friends and neighbors. Pelfrey said he knew one man who was forced to find temporary accommodations for two months while his house is repaired, which is likely to cost him thousands.
“These are my friends, my family, people I have lived with for 30 years, and now they have to move,” he said. “It's not right, something has changed in this city because there has never been rain like this before.”
Pelfrey said residents of Sylacauga couldn't wait another year or more to fix the problem.
“City council and mayor, we ask you to find the problem and fix it.” he said. “We can’t wait. Please don't make us wait. We do not have the resources or anything to get to it.”
Another man, who described himself as a business owner downtown, said while he lived on a hill, he had to throw out sandbags in front of his businesses.
“Everyone says it's a 100-year flood, and we have had two in the last four months,” he said “I don’t understand that. I don’t understand the climate, and I don’t claim to be anyone special, but I know what I see.”
The business owner said the issue seemed to be the city sewer system.
Three other residents also addressed the council. One, Larry Jones, talked about resources he had found to help those affected by the flooding, while others like Chris Theilacer and local pastor Larry Chris simply asked what the city was doing to fix the problem.
Mayor Jim Heigl first expressed his sympathies and hoped that the community would come together when addressing the citizens' concerns. He said his own home had two rooms damaged in the flood, and the city’s police department was likely to remain in a temporary location for a few more months while the first floor of city hall is repaired from flood damage.
Heigl said he knows that does not compare to the losses many residents have suffered, and he laid out some ways the city is responding.
He said Tuesday, the city engineer will begin checking storm sewers throughout the city for any blockages or collapses. The mayor said any sewers that can't be physically checked would be checked with cameras, and any issues will be addressed.
“I can assure you the city is on top of this, we have engineers coming in to have a look at this,” Heigl said.
Council president Lee Perryman said after the meeting that this measure was actually approved the night of June 7, hours before flooding started. He also said multiple times during the meeting that the flooding on June 8 was a 100-year flood and admitted that it's hard to completely solve that level of problem.
“When you have seven inches of rain in two and a half hours, nothings going to keep up,” the council president said. “I lost my basement at home.”
Perryman said the city is committed to working to mitigate the problem as much as it can, but said places all over Alabama had the same problem because it was a historic flood.
“It's never possible to prevent a problem, it's possible to move a problem,” he said, “and we have to find a way to move the problem when nature is involved.”
In other matters, the council:
— Approved adopting the updated division G multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan;
— Approved a resolution giving a one-time lump sum payment to eligible retirees or beneficiaries of deceased retirees from the city as allowed by Alabama Act 2022-229 with an estimated cost of $37,814;
— Approved the update to the Talladega County Solid Waste Management Plan with an estimated cost to the city of $1,650;
— Approved reappointing Dr. Rekha Chadalawada to the Sylacauga Board of Education for a term ending in April 2027;
— Approved appointing Frankie Thompson as the District 3 representative to the nuisance abatement board to fill the unexpired term of Sharman Brown expiring in Oct. 2024;
— Authorized the Comer Museum to apply for a grant from the Alabama Historical Commission for up to $25,000 for building improvements and education supplies;
— Approved travel and training expenses for Sgt. Ryan Gaither and Stephen Ledbetter to attend a law enforcement instructor development course in Montgomery in August with estimated expenses ofare $125 each;
— Approved May payrolls in the amount of $411,748.25 and accounts payable in the amount of $207,461.69;
— Approved the purchase of two X series monitor/defibrillators with accessories and four-year service plan for the fire department from the Zoll Medical Corporation at a cost of $66,982.54. The purchase includes a $2,000 trade-in credit and is funding with American Rescue Plan funding;
— Approved the purchase of eight recertified Zoll automated external defibrillators plus and two Zoll AED wall cabinets for the fire department at a cost of $9,803.94 from Innovative Service Solutions. The purchase is funded by American Rescue Plan funds;
— Approved letting bids for remodeling for living areas in Fire Station 1 and Fire station 2 and Station 1 bay and stairwell;
— Approved the purchase of cabinets, furniture, backsplash, and garbage disposal for Fire Station 2 and to relocate current fire alarm panel there for an estimated cost of $36,000;
— Approved authorizing EEFS to seek bids for paving the city’s portion of Marble City Height Circle with an estimated cost of $100,000 to be paid for with Rebuild Alabama gas tax funds