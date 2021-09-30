You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga council approves step raises for eligible employees

  • Comments
Sylacauga City Hall

Sylacauga City Hall

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

SYLACAUGA — In a special called meeting of the Sylacauga City Council on Thursday, a quorum approved resolutions authorizing Fiscal Year 2022 step raises for eligible city employees.

It will become effective with the first payroll ending in October, and authorizing continuation of fiscal operation of City departments and functions under the approved Fiscal Year 2021 budgets until the Fiscal Year 2022 budgets are adopted.

It also approved actions necessary to authorize payments totaling $385,691.52 for fiscal year-end accounts payable invoices received to date for September.

Kelli Tipton is a Daily Home reporter covering Sylacauga and Childersburg.

Tags