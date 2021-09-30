Sylacauga council approves step raises for eligible employees

SYLACAUGA — In a special called meeting of the Sylacauga City Council on Thursday, a quorum approved resolutions authorizing Fiscal Year 2022 step raises for eligible city employees.
It will become effective with the first payroll ending in October, and authorizing continuation of fiscal operation of City departments and functions under the approved Fiscal Year 2021 budgets until the Fiscal Year 2022 budgets are adopted.
It also approved actions necessary to authorize payments totaling $385,691.52 for fiscal year-end accounts payable invoices received to date for September.