Sylacauga council approves emergency repairs to drainage ditch

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council voted 5-0 Monday night to approve emergency repairs to a drainage ditch located near Coosa Valley Medical Center Nursing Home.
According to Council President Lee Perryman, the preliminary estimate of the cost of the project is between $130,000 and $180,000, but not all of that cost will be borne by the city. The city will be responsible for work done along their right of way, but the hospital and a couple of other private property owners will be responsible for their portion.
The city’s portion would be covered by Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.
According to the action passed Tuesday night, InSite Engineering, along with the city’s code enforcement officer and street superintendent, recommended “immediate repairs in order to protect the public and to restore safe public transportation within the area.”
The action authorized the city to contract with InSite for engineering services for the project and to prepare emergency bid documents and inspections.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Announced that they would be interviewing candidates for several appointed boards, commission and authorities, including the City Board of Education, Wednesday starting at 6 p.m.
—Spent about half an hour in executive session to discuss pending or possible litigation; along with the mayor and council, the city’s attorney, city clerk, human resources director and a consultant were present for the meeting. No action was taken.
—Approved the city’s participation in the Back to School Tax Holiday July 15 through 17.
—Approved a tax abatement for Heritage Plastics for a $10.2 million expansion project. Perryman explained that it would not be city taxes that were abated, but county taxes. The city still has to sign off on the agreement, however.
—Approved an a memorandum of understanding with Wharf Casual Seafood LLC for the development of property on US 280. The agreement would allow the city and the restaurant to share tax revenue of up to $350,000 over 15 years. The MOU does not involve the city being responsible for any site preparation unless CARES Act money is available. The MOU expires in 180 days or when a final agreement is in place.
—Renewed a three year lease on property on Lake Louise Drive.
—Voted to buy a wrecked fire vehicle back from the insurance company and have it repaired for an estimated total of about $30,000 rather than replacing it with a new vehicle at a cost of about $80,000.
—Approved travel and training for employees in the code enforcement and building inspection departments.
—Approved the purchase of a trailer for the Parks and Recreation Department at a cost of $7,800.
—Approved the purchase of two used cars in the police department.
—Announced that the Lake Howard Bridge project was complete.