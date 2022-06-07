Sylacauga council approves contract related to drainage project

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a contract for $10,000 with EEFS Company PC for phase one of a major drainage project.
The action did not involve a tremendous amount of discussion Tuesday but had been a major topic at a work session last month, when the council members seemed to agree to prioritize drainage projects.
Phase one will involve performing camera inspections and recommending drainage improvements on East Clay Street from South Church Street to Alabama 21, and West Walnut Street at South Norton Avenue and East First Street at Calhoun Avenue. At a previous meeting, the council greenlit another drainage improvement project near the hospital and nursing home.
The camera inspections are budgeted at $10,000, but will likely cost about $6,000. The money will be reimbursable under the American Rescue Plan.
The vote Tuesday was 4-0. Councilman Ashton Fowler was absent.
Although it was voted upon separately, the council also approved the expenditure of $1,650 to repair a ditch on North Main that recently collapsed. This project will also involve rescue funds.
The council spent much of the meeting Tuesday discussing revisions to job descriptions throughout the city. As the new, streamlined job descriptions are approved by the council, they will be sent to the consultants at Auburn University who are currently working to revamp the city’s pay scales.
Amended job descriptions were approved for Administrative Secretary I in the Building Services Department; city clerk, accounting manager, accounting specialist, accounting clerk III, business license clerk and building and maintenance technician in the administrative and finance department; and magistrate in the municipal court office.
The last position is the only one approved Tuesday that comes with a pay raise. The council’s action actually combines the offices of Magistrate I and Magistrate II, and includes a small pay increase that nevertheless makes the position more competitive with surrounding municipalities. As it is, the office is shortstaffed and qualified applicants have been difficult to find when they could earn more for doing the same job elsewhere.
The job description for administrative secretary I also had a pay increase listed on the agenda, but after much discussion, the council removed the pay increase and voted only on the position description.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Set public hearings for annexation and zoning requests for two properties on Old Sylacuaga Highway and one on Arco Dairy Road in Alpine for July 19. There will also be a public hearing on a rezoning request for Ashley-Cananiss for property they own on Coaling Road, from MX-2 to B-2.
—Approved an agreement with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for the non-urbanized area public transportation program for the coming year, with local match totaling $61,016. This does not include the purchase of an additional van.
—Set public hearings for nuisance abatements for 1503 Fairmont Road, 100 East 8th Street, 811, 809, 807 and 805 North Main Avenue for July 7,
—Approved a month to month lease agreement with the state Department of Revenue for office space on West Fourth Street.
—Authorized pass-through grant funds totaling $32,000 to the Airport through the CARES act.
—Reappointed Kay Jennings and appointed Edward Gasper to the Airport Board.
—Approved an education raise for an administrative and finance clerk II who recently earned an associates degree.
—Voted to rescind a previous action and restore the director of code enforcement to grade 12, from grade 10.
—Approved a refund to Dish Network of $15.96 for overpayment of their license fees.
—Agreed to repurchase a Chevrolet Tahoe for the fire department that had previously been totaled.
—Approved travel and training expenses for the police, street and human resources departments.