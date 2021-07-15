Sylacauga City Schools will offer COVID-19 vaccinations in July

Sylacauga City Schools will be offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to students 12 and older July 26, 27 and 28, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
In partnership with Coosa Valley Medical Center, the vaccination clinic will be upstairs at the Central Office from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., while annual registration takes place downstairs.
“We want this school year to be as normal as possible,” Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said. “With the COVID exposure rate rising in Talladega County, we hope to encourage parents to consider having their students vaccinated so they don’t miss out on another year of learning and activities. … There are many aspects of the school experience that make the school year meaningful for students. Last year’s seniors missed out many important events due to the pandemic. …
"We respect the fact that this is a personal decision for each family. By coordinating registration with the vaccination clinic, we are trying to simplify things for those who wish to have their older children vaccinated.”
Students will receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the clinic. Healthcare workers from Coosa Valley Medical Center will come to Nichols-Lawson Middle School and Sylacauga High School three weeks later to administer the second dose.