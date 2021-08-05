Sylacauga City Schools welcomes new employees

SYLACAUGA — In a news release Thursday, Sylacauga City Schools listed the new employees to its staff for the new school year.
“We are excited about the experience and enthusiasm our new employees bring to their schools," Dr. Michele Eller, Superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools, remarked. "These highly-qualified individuals will join our current staff to have a positive impact on our students.”
—At Indian Valley, new employees are Kristina Haynes, Salle Pritchett, and Calvin Smith (Kindergarten); Anna Browning, Anna Hewett, Sheilla McEwen, and Rebecca Paterson (First Grade); Hailey Baumgartner (Second Grade); Taylor Paterson (Special Education); Anna Proctor (PreK Auxiliary); instructional assistants Tiffia Dates, Denise Jackson, and Elizabeth Thomas; and Johnny Sims, custodian.
—New Pinecrest staff members are Jason Porter (assistant principal); Lindsey Foster (Third Grade); Laura McGilberry (Fourth Grade); Carrie Bradford and Claire Sanders (Fifth Grade); and Tosha Landers (Instructional Assistant).
Both Indian Valley and Pinecrest will share fine arts teachers Lindsey Chavers (Music) and Brooke Garrett (Art).
—Nichols-Lawson Middle School new staff members include Jessica Coleman (Counselor); Matthew Teague (Special Education); Jeffrey Cantey (Physical Education); Mandy Reams, Kayla Mosley, Madeline Potts, and Lori Carden (English); Michelle Watson (Art); Amy Smith and Kellie Price (CNP); Valenia Shanee Marbury (Instructional Assistant); and Brandy Parrett (Custodian).
—Sylacauga High School welcomes new principal Matthew Hodge and assistant principal Shannon Galamore in addition to Rob Carter (Physical Education and Head Football Coach); Misty Mitchell (Biology); Alexander Mosley and Parker Sanders (Math); and Josh Cantrell (Custodian).
—New district employees are bus driver Tim Taylor and maintenance specialists Tyler Brown and Jesse Thornton.