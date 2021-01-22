Sylacauga City Schools superintendent announces he will retire in June

SYLACAUGA — Dr. Jon K. Segars, superintendent of Sylacauga City Schools, announced Friday afternoon in a news release that he will retire from Alabama public education June 30.
In the release, the system said Segars sent a letter informing the board of his intention to retire. The release said Segars will make a formal announcement on his retirement at the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
“I am grateful for the chance to serve in this school district for the past five years and for the support this community provided me and my family along the way,” Segars said in the letter.
Segars said Sylacauga City Schools has "outstanding people who care for students and always deliver quality instruction."
“From academic achievement to athletics to the arts to career and technical education, Sylacauga City Schools set the standard by which excellence is measured.” he said.
In the release, Board President Amy Price thanked Segars on behalf of the board for the work he has done for the system, as director of career and technical education and assistant principal at Sylacauga High School, and as superintendent.
Price also praised the leadership Segars has provided during the pandemic..
“Needless to say, the pandemic has presented a multitude of challenges over the last year," she said. “Dr. Segars has provided steady leadership throughout these difficult times and we expect that to continue as we move towards completion of the school year.”
Price said that in the meantime, the board will work to find the system's next superintendent.
Segars was named superintendent at Sylacauga in May 2018. Before joining the staff of Sylacauga City Schools in 2015, he was JROTC instructor at Auburn High School and was a finalist for the Alabama Teacher of the Year in 2015-2016.
He is a retired Army officer with a 22-year career of military service.