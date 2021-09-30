Sylacauga City Schools students in grades 2-8 shine in recent testing.

SYLACAUGA — Test scores released by the Alabama State Department of Education this week show Sylacauga City Schools students meet or exceed the state average in fifth-, sixth- and eighth-grade English and fifth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade Math, with eighth-graders exceeding the state average in all categories.
The Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program Summative was given last spring to all Alabama students in grades 2-8. Subject material tested covered English Language Arts, math, and science. Students are considered to be proficient in a subject if they score Level 3 or Level 4 in any subtest. While all grades were tested in English and math, only grades 4, 6, and 8 were tested in science.
“A test score does not define our students, it is simply one measurement source," superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said. "However, we will take this measurement and analyze it to determine the areas we are excelling in and the areas where we still need to see improvement. I am confident that our students will rise to the top with the supports we have put in place.”
When schools closed statewide in March 2020, unfinished learning was a major concern, particularly for young elementary students, according to a BOE spokesperson.
Their test scores are par for the state averages, but overall results show them slightly off pace of where they need to be.
Before school ended in May, Sylacauga teachers and administrators planned additional support programs, including a summer school term that was held at all schools, with literacy and STEM camps addressing the needs for elementary students, and targeted instruction for standards and credit recovery at the middle and high schools. These programs are carrying over into other specific interventions for the school year.
Another key component for moving forward will focus on targeted professional development for teachers. Teachers in K-3 are receiving training in the science of reading foundations through a program called LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling). Teachers also are receiving training for AMSTI math and science (elementary), SREB math and ELA (middle and high), and multilingual support (K-12.)
In addition to teacher professional development training, students are receiving targeted instruction to fill in achievement gaps that may exist from the loss of instruction. This targeted instruction includes, but is not limited to, the use of programs such as Reading Horizons, IXL, STRIDE, and Edgenuity. Students also are being exposed to STEM project-based learning in multiple content areas.