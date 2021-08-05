Sylacauga City Schools names two new assistant principals

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Board of Education has approved the appointment of two new assistant principals to fill leadership roles.
Jason Porter has been named assistant principal of Pinecrest Elementary School, and Shannon Galamore is the new assistant principal at Sylacauga High.
“These leaders bring experience and enthusiasm to the administrative roles at their respective schools,” superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said. “They are eager to get started building relationships with their faculties, students, and parents. We are looking forward to their leadership on our administrative team as we prepare to start the new school year.”
Jason Porter comes to Pinecrest from William R. Martin Middle School in Valley Grande, where he served as assistant principal since 2019. Before then, he was a math teacher at Thorsby High School for 18 years and assistant principal at Washington County High School in Chatom for two years.
Porter is a graduate of Auburn University-Montgomery. He holds a master’s degree in mathematics from the University of Montevallo, and a second master’s in instructional leadership, also from Montevallo. He is currently working on his educational specialist degree. Porter also held coaching positions in football and baseball at Thorsby High School and Washington County High School.
Shannon Galamore brings 26 years of teaching experience to SHS. She is a National Board Certified teacher and served as an instructional coach, math department chair, and RTI coordinator at Pinson Valley High School.
This past year, she taught math at the American International School in Egypt, Africa. Galamore also coached competitive cheer for 15 years. She earned a degree in mathematics from the University of Montevallo, master’s in secondary mathematics education from UAB, and AA in secondary math also from UAB.