Sylacauga City Schools names two assistant principals

SYLACAUGA — On Wednesday, the Sylacauga City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved the naming of two assistant principals.
Jodi Shaw will serve as assistant principal at Pinecrest Elementary, and Kristin Cox will be assistant principal at Nichols-Lawson Middle School. Sylacauga Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller recommended both to the Board.
Shaw has taught at Pinecrest since 2014. She has been a new teacher mentor, fifth-grade math coach, school parent engagement chair, English Language learner coordinator, problem-solving team coordinator, and assisted as building test coordinator. Since December 2020, she has been Title I reading interventionist.
Shaw is a graduate of Sylacauga High School, graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in business administration, holds a master’s in elementary education from the University of Montevallo, is a Google-certified educator, and a National Board Certified teacher.
Cox is an experienced leader and ELA teacher, with most of her career as a seventh-grade ELA teacher at Clay-Chalkville Middle School. As an English teacher with substantial leadership experience, she has been heavily involved in the Red Mountain Writing Project and many other instructional initiatives.
At Clay-Chalkville Middle, she was a grade-level leader and lead mentor. While she spent more than a decade at Clay-Chalkville Middle, she felt a calling to return to her alma mater of Parker High School. In her current teaching position, she has been a part of the continuous improvement leadership team and problem-solving team. Cox excels in influencing a positive culture everywhere she has worked.
Cox is no stranger to Sylacauga and conducted her teaching internship at Nichols-Lawson Middle School in the spring semester of 2004. She graduated from Talladega College with a degree in secondary English language arts, holds two master’s degrees, and earned her educational specialist degree from Jacksonville State University.