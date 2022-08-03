Sylacauga City Schools lose longtime chief school financial officer

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Board of Education accepted the resignation of long-time Chief School Financial Officer Lisa Dickerson during a called meeting Wednesday morning, then tabled a proposal to hire Criterion CSFO Services to help during the transition and during the budget process for the next fiscal year.
According to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, Dickerson has accepted a position with the Alexander City School System. Dickerson has been Sylacauga’s CSFO for some 22 years and served for two years as the custodian of funds for the Talladega City Schools before that. She graduated from Winterboro School and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1993 from Talladega College.
She was awarded the Certified Administrator of School Finance and Operations certification by the Association for School Business Officials International in 2016.
Eller said Wednesday that Dickerson would be working sporadically through August and would be off the entire month of September before starting her new position. The board’s first budget hearing for the new fiscal year is scheduled for Aug. 23.
Eller suggested going ahead with the Criterion contract while Dickerson transitions out and the search begins for her successor. The firm would not be working for the board full-time necessarily but would be brought in as needed.
Board member Melissa Garris said the contract proposal had been a last-minute addition to Wednesday’s agenda, and she asked for more time to study the agreement before putting it to a vote.
There likely will be another called meeting before the next regularly scheduled meeting Aug. 23.
The board spent the bulk of Wednesday’s meeting, just over an hour, in executive session discussing student disciplinary actions. When they returned to public session, the board voted unanimously in favor of Eller’s recommendation that students, referred to only as A and B, be expelled for a period of one year.
Also Wednesday, the board:
— Accepted the resignation of Valenia S Marbury, Nichols Lawson Middle School Instructional Assistant.
—Hired LaQuacher Kidd, Indian Valley second grade teacher; Suzy Studdard, Indian Valley Elementary second grade teacher; Vickie Mooney, Pinecrest Elementary fifth grade math teacher; Madisyn Vincent and Misty Mitchell, Sylacauga High School cheer coach (1/2 year); Ashley Williamson, Sylacauga High School instructional assistant and Loretta Player, Sylacauga High School assistant track coach,
—Transferred Tammy Gill from Indian Valley Pre-K Lead Teacher to Pinecrest Elementary Title I Teacher; Dana Hale from Indian Valley Instructional Assistant to Indian Valley PreK Lead Teacher; Kaitlyn Sutton from Sylacauga High School Career Preparedness Teacher to Sylacauga High School Business Education Teacher and Lori Farr from Sylacauga High School Registrar to Sylacauga High School Job Coach. All transfers were voluntary.
—Approved additional work for a Child Nutrition Program employee.
—Approved leaves of absence for Melissa Bowen, Indian Valley Elementary Instructional Assistant; Lisa Garrett, Indian Valley CNP Manager and Sara McCutcheon Bishop, Sylacauga High School Spanish Teacher.
—Approved all returning tuition students as well as four new ones for the coming year.
—Announced the next regular meeting would be Aug. 23 starting at 5 p.m.