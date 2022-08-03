 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sylacauga City Schools lose longtime chief school financial officer

Lisa Dickerson

Lisa Dickerson

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Board of Education accepted the resignation of long-time Chief School Financial Officer Lisa Dickerson during a called meeting Wednesday morning, then tabled a proposal to hire Criterion CSFO Services to help during the transition and during the budget process for the next fiscal year.

According to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Eller, Dickerson has accepted a position with the Alexander City School System. Dickerson has been Sylacauga’s CSFO for some 22 years and served for two years as the custodian of funds for the Talladega City Schools before that. She graduated from Winterboro School and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1993 from Talladega College.