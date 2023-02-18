Sylacauga City Schools Foundation unveils the Steve and Carol Sprayberry Chair

The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation unveiled its 63rd Chair, this one honoring Steve and Carol Sprayberry. The named chair program represents large contributions to the foundation over the years.
The Sprayberry legacy reaches back to 1988 with Steve Sprayberry serving as a charter member of the foundation. His wife, Carol, is a retired business teacher from Sylacauga High School (SHS) and after retirement was named the foundation’s first executive director.
The Sprayberrys were high school sweethearts at SHS and married after they completed college at the University of Alabama. As a football star on the Aggies’ 1969 state championship team, Steve went on to play football under Coach Bear Bryant and earned standout honors for the Crimson Tide.
After he wrapped up a coaching career that took him to Arkansas, Mississippi State and SMU, the Sprayberrys returned to Sylacauga to raise their children, daughter Kelly and son Steven. Steve began a new career in the insurance field while Carol began a teaching career at their alma mater.
Steve died October 21, 2022, just a few days after assisting with the foundation’s annual 5K/10K Run, which is a primary fundraiser for the organization.
Former Sylacauga schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Morton, creator of the Foundation, shared stories of his long relationship with the Spayberrys and highlighted their effect on local education and the foundation itself. Aside from the Sprayberrys’ tireless fundraising to support classroom needs for teachers, there was also Steve’s effort to create educational opportunities to introduce high school business students to a career in the insurance industry.
His vision and drive to have a curriculum and a workforce development plan in this specialized field resulted in the state school board approving a Career Tech program that will be made available next school year allowing students to graduate high school with an insurance credential.
Many years ago Steve Sprayberry set out to sponsor a chair honoring his wife for her work as a teacher. After he died, memorial contributions poured in to the Foundation as the most appropriate way to honor this couple for their hard work and dedication. Each Foundation Chair represents $25,000 and since its inception, the Foundation has awarded over $1.4 million in grants to teachers and programs.
“The Sprayberry name and the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation are tied with such a loving, dedicated, caring, and lasting knot, the bond will last forever,” said Dr. Morton.