Sylacauga City Schools Foundation unveils the Steve and Carol Sprayberry Chair

sprayberry chair

The latest Sylacauga City Schools Foundation Chair honors the late Steve Sprayberry and his wife Carol (seated, second from left) for their contributions to the community.

 Submitted photo

The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation unveiled its 63rd Chair, this one honoring Steve and Carol Sprayberry. The named chair program represents large contributions to the foundation over the years. 

The Sprayberry legacy reaches back to 1988 with Steve Sprayberry serving as a charter member of the foundation. His wife, Carol, is a retired business teacher from Sylacauga High School (SHS) and after retirement was named the foundation’s first executive director.