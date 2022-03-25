Sylacauga City Schools Foundation receives $6,050 from local car dealership

SYLACAUGA — Toyota of Sylacauga is $3,130 away from achieving Sylacauga City Schools Foundation Chair status with two March contributions, according to a news release.
Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating $30 to the Foundation for each new car sold since January 2021. Their contributions so far total $21,870, and a total contribution of $25,000 results in a Chair. The February sales check in the amount of $1,050 represented 35 new cars sold that month. In addition to the monthly contribution, Toyota of Sylacauga awarded a $5,000 check to the Foundation based on the Toyota National Grant-Matching Program. The Toyota USA Foundation is a separate charitable organization that supports STEM education, and our local Toyota dealership submitted the Foundation for this grant.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation. The Foundation’s role is to support Sylacauga City Schools in the system’s quest for excellence and is dedicated to enhancing the educational needs of students.
Since the Foundation was founded, there have been 61 total Chairs donated, more than $1.3 million given to teachers through grants affecting more than 367,000 students.