Sylacauga City Schools Foundation receives $1,620 donation from local business

Toyota of Sylacauga presented the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation with a check for $1,620 for August.
In January 2021, Toyota of Sylacauga began donating $30 for each new car sold to the schools foundation, for a total of $30,660 to date.
The contributions for the past 19 months have been directed to science instructional needs, but starting with the August check, all contributions will be added to the foundation’s normal grant fund. This means that all teachers in any pre-K through 12 subject will benefit. Teachers submit grant requests to the foundation every January.
The foundation also announced that Toyota of Sylacauga will be awarded its 62nd chair Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. at Sylacauga High School.
The foundation also thanked general manager Chris Cain, office manager Amanda Reese Gardner, fixed operations director Danny Waine and the sales team at Toyota of Sylacauga.
Since it was established in 1988 by Dr. Joe Morton, the foundation has raised more than $1.3 million in donations, which have benefitted 367,000 students in the city school system.
Contributions may be mailed to the attention of Executive Director Carol Sprayberry, 43 North Broadway Avenue, Sylacauga, AL 35150. You may also visit the website at www.scsfoundation.net or the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation Facebook page.
