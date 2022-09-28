 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sylacauga City Schools Foundation receives $1,620 donation from local business

Toyota of Sylacauga

Toyota of Sylacauga presented the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation with a check for $1,620 for August.

 Courtesy photo

Toyota of Sylacauga presented the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation with a check for $1,620 for August.

In January 2021, Toyota of Sylacauga began donating $30 for each new car sold to the schools foundation, for a total of $30,660 to date. 