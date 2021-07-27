Sylacauga City Schools Foundation receives $1,260 from car dealership

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation received a check for $1,260 from Toyota of Sylacauga recently.
According to a partnership between the two organizations, for every new car sold, Toyota of Sylacauga contributes $30 to the foundation.
The $1,260 represents 42 cars sold in the month of June.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation, according to a news release. The foundation’s role is to support Sylacauga City Schools in the system’s quest for excellence and is dedicated to enhancing the educational needs of students.