Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honors Toyota of Sylacauga

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honored Toyota of Sylacauga Wednesday by placing a second chair in the foyer of Sylacauga High School to recognize the company’s ongoing contributions. Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating to the Foundation $30 per new car sold since January 2021. The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honored Toyota of Sylacauga Wednesday by placing a second chair in the foyer of Sylacauga High School to recognize the company’s ongoing contributions. Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating to the Foundation $30 per new car sold since January 2021. The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honored Toyota of Sylacauga Wednesday by placing a second chair in the foyer of Sylacauga High School to recognize the company’s ongoing contributions. Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating to the Foundation $30 per new car sold since January 2021. The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honored Toyota of Sylacauga Wednesday by placing a second chair in the foyer of Sylacauga High School to recognize the company’s ongoing contributions. Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating to the Foundation $30 per new car sold since January 2021. The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation.
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation honored Toyota of Sylacauga Wednesday by placing a second chair in the foyer of Sylacauga High School to recognize the company’s ongoing contributions. Toyota of Sylacauga has been donating to the Foundation $30 per new car sold since January 2021. The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation. The role of the Sylacauga City Schools Foundation is to support the system’s quest for excellence and is dedicated to enhancing the educational needs of students. There are several ways for the community of Sylacauga to make contributions— memorials and honorariums, purchasing a paver/marble through the Aggie Walk Brick Campaign, and supporting a pending or new Chair. Since the Foundation was founded, there have been more than 60 chairs donated. If you are interested in making a difference in the success of the students of Sylacauga City Schools, mail contributions to the attention of Mrs. Carol Sprayberry, Executive Director, 43 North Broadway, Sylacauga, AL 35150. Check out our website: www.scsfoundation.net or visit us on Facebook: Sylacauga City Schools Foundation.