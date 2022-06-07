Sylacauga City Schools Foundation awards trio of scholarships

SYLACAUGA — The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation announced in a news release that three Sylacauga High School students have received scholarships through the non-profit organization.
Since 2017, a future teacher scholarship has been awarded to a student aspiring to become an educator. This scholarship is funded solely by contributions from retired Sylacauga City Schools employees. Because of the growing response, the scholarship amount was increased to $1,500 this year. Mackenzie Bowen is the recipient and will be pursuing a degree in early childhood education.
Two new scholarships were begun this year through contributions from three graduates of Sylacauga High. John Crysel and his wife Anna Lee had the vision and desire to make these scholarships available. Taylor Pursell and wife Lydia and Robert Rea joined the effort to provide additional funding. These scholarships were developed to honor former educators who impacted the lives of these three gentlemen — Fay B. Simpkins and Suzanne P. Smith. Both scholarships are in the amount of $5,000 to be paid out in increments of $1,000 each year until graduation.
The Fay B. Simpkins SHS honors scholarship was designated for a student pursuing a degree in education, preferably in English. The recipient of this first scholarship is Katlyn Boozer. The Suzanne P. Smith SHS honors scholarship was designated for a student pursuing a degree in health management or a health-related field of study. The recipient of this first scholarship is Miss Hayden Hope. Both of these scholarships will be funded again in 2023 for two more seniors.
“We are all products of our experiences and are shaped by the many people with whom we come into contact," Crysel said. "Years from now you will all remember ideas, concepts, and working knowledge gifts from special teachers right here at Sylacauga High School. Suzanne Smith and Fay Simpkins were two such people for me. Our gifts are my way of saying thanks to them and to all the teachers throughout our educational process that made a difference. I owe each of these fine women a true debt of gratitude.”
The Sylacauga City Schools Foundation was created in 1988 by Dr. Joseph B. Morton and was one of the first educational foundations of its type in Alabama and the nation.